Hamilton police investigate scam that targets Chinese nationals in Canada

Category: Hamilton, Toronto
Tags: Chinese nationals, credit cards, hamilton police, scam, toronto police

Hamilton police are investigating a scam targeting Chinese nationals studying in Canada.

Toronto police are investigating the same scam, after three students were targeted last week.

A number of people have been contacting students from China, telling them their credit cards have been compromised and that their family will be harmed.

The victims are told not to use social media or their phones.

That same person or group then contacts the students’ families in China and tells them their son or daughter has been kidnapped, and demands for large ransom.


