Hamilton police investigate bank robbery on Locke Street

Hamilton police are investigating a robbery that happened last week at an RBC branch on Locke St.

Police say a man entered the bank shortly after 4:30 p.m. on April 20. He threatened to hurt a victim and demanded money.

The man was able to steal some cash before fleeing away on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as black, six-feet tall, and was wearing a black hoodie, red mask, dark pants and a bright coloured construction vest.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Det. Cst. Ryan Hayr at 905-981-6975 or Det. Sgt. Evangelista at 905-546-2991.