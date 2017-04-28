Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police investigate bank robbery on Locke Street

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: bank, hamilton, police, rbc, robbery

rbcbankrobbery

Hamilton police are investigating a robbery that happened last week at an RBC branch on Locke St.

Police say a man entered the bank shortly after 4:30 p.m. on April 20. He threatened to hurt a victim and demanded money.

The man was able to steal some cash before fleeing away on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as black, six-feet tall, and was wearing a black hoodie, red mask, dark pants and a bright coloured construction vest.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Det. Cst. Ryan Hayr at 905-981-6975 or Det. Sgt. Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

rbcbankrobbery2


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton police investigate bank robbery on Locke Street

Burlington police look for rightful owners of stolen property

Best Wishes for April 28th- April 30th

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php