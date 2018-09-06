Hamilton Police investigate prowling incident in Westdale

Hamilton Police are investigating another prowling incident in Westdale – the third in about a month.

Officers were called to a home on Paisley Ave. and Haddon St. just after 11 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person trying to break in.

Police say they found a screen window pried open.

The canine unit was sent out but no one was found.

Tuesday’s attempted break-in is the third such incident in about a month.

Police say they’ve received numerous calls for suspicious activity in the area over the past few weeks.

A 21-year-old woman woke up to find a man in her room on Aug. 3. Police say he got in through a second-storey window.

Just a few weeks later on Aug. 28, a woman woke up as an unknown man was opening her door.

In that case, police say he got in through an unlocked door.

Hamilton Police say it’s too early to link the two August cases, but say there are similarities.

They are reminding residents to make sure their doors are locked and windows are secured.