;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Police investigate prowling incident in Westdale

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: break in, hamilton, hamilton police, mcmaster, prowler, westdale


 

Hamilton Police are investigating another prowling incident in Westdale – the third in about a month.

Officers were called to a home on Paisley Ave. and Haddon St. just after 11 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person trying to break in.

Police say they found a screen window pried open.

The canine unit was sent out but no one was found.

Tuesday’s attempted break-in is the third such incident in about a month.

Police say they’ve received numerous calls for suspicious activity in the area over the past few weeks.

A 21-year-old woman woke up to find a man in her room on Aug. 3. Police say he got in through a second-storey window.

Just a few weeks later on Aug. 28, a woman woke up as an unknown man was opening her door.

In that case, police say he got in through an unlocked door.

Hamilton Police say it’s too early to link the two August cases, but say there are similarities.

They are reminding residents to make sure their doors are locked and windows are secured.

 



LATEST STORIES

Police search for driver after pedestrian struck in Hamilton

Hamilton Police investigate prowling incident in Westdale

New parking policies in effect at Pearson Airport

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php