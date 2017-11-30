Hamilton police investigate overnight stabbing

Hamilton police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the city’s north end.

Police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds around 1 a.m. Thursday near Birch Ave. and Barton St. East.

The victim was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in critical but stable condition.

A stretch of Birch Ave. was closed between Barton and Cannon streets as well as a portion of Powell Park for the investigation. It has since been fully reopened.

Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police.