2017 BEA Winners
Hamilton police investigate overnight stabbing in Hess Village

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton police, Hess Street South, hess village, King Street West, stabbing

HESS1

Photo: David Ritchie

Hamilton police have launched an investigation following a stabbing in the Hess Village entertainment district early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Hess Street South and King Street West.

A CHCH News source said an 18-year-old was stabbed in the head.

The teen made his way to a nearby Tim Hortons restaurant on King Street East where police and paramedics found him.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Hamilton police have yet to confirm what type of weapon was used, what motivated the attack and how many people are involved.

More to come…



