Hamilton police investigate early morning crash

Photo: David Ritchie

Hamilton police continue to investigate an early morning crash in the Durand neighbourhood.

An SUV rolled over after hitting a parked car on Duke Street near Bay Street South just after 3 a.m., Saturday morning.

The male driver was able to get out of the car. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Despite beer cans being found inside the vehicle, police say the driver is not being charged with impaired driving.

The road was closed for more than an hour for the investigation.

Police say the driver has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for numerous driving offenses.