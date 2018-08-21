Hamilton police investigate ‘close call’ between drone and aircraft

Hamilton police are investigating after a drone interfered with an aircraft attempting to take off at Hamilton airport.

NAV Canada contacted police shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday after a drone flew close to the path of an aircraft at John C. Munro Airport.

Police say the drone flew within 500 feet of the aircraft, endangering its operation.

Officers searched for the drone and its operator but could not be found.

Hamilton Police are reminding the public this type of incident is an offence under the Canadian Aviation Regulations. Penalties for violations regarding the usage of drones include maximum fines of $3,000.

