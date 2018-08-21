;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police investigate ‘close call’ between drone and aircraft

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: aircraft, drone, hamilton police

hamilton airport

Hamilton police are investigating after a drone interfered with an aircraft attempting to take off at Hamilton airport.

NAV Canada contacted police shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday after a drone flew close to the path of an aircraft at John C. Munro Airport.

Police say the drone flew within 500 feet of the aircraft, endangering its operation.

Officers searched for the drone and its operator but could not be found.

Hamilton Police are reminding the public this type of incident is an offence under the Canadian Aviation Regulations. Penalties for violations regarding the usage of drones include maximum fines of $3,000.

For information on ‘Flying your drone safely and legally’, click here.



LATEST STORIES

OPP search for man seen drifting from shore in Long Point

Special weather statement in effect for Golden Horseshoe area

Air Canada consortium to buy Aeroplan program from Aimia

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php