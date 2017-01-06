Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police investigate break in at Rexall Pharmacy

Hamilton police are looking for a man who stole “a large quantity” of electric toothbrushes and razors from a pharmacy on Christmas Eve.

Police say the man broke into the Rexall Pharmacy on Mohawk Rd. West shortly after 5 a.m. by throwing an object through the glass panel of the front door.

The suspect filled a blue Ikea bag with multiple electric toothbrushes and razors and fled the store through the same door.

The suspect is described as male with light skin, and tall in stature with a medium build. He was wearing a dark balaclava, a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Going to the Show” in white on the back, dark coloured pants, yellow gloves, white socks and dark coloured running shoes.

If you have any information in regards to this break and enter, police are asking you to contact them directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.


