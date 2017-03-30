Hamilton police investigate break and enter at popular Locke St. restaurant

Hamilton police are looking for one suspect after a daylight robbery at Burnt Tongue restaurant on Locke St. last month.

Police say during the lunchtime rush on February 18, a man walked through ‘staff only’ areas of the restaurant looking to steal valuable items.

The suspect is described as five-foot-six, a thin build and had facial hair. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue baseball cap, dark blue jeans and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about this robbery to contact the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit at 905-546-8934 or contact Crime Stoppers at 905-522-8477.