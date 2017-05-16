Hamilton police investigate assault on sex trade worker

Police are looking for a man in his 40s after a sex trade worker was beaten and sexually assaulted in Hamilton.

Investigators say sometime between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, a woman and an unknown man began talking on Barton St. near Milton St.

The pair walked to a nearby location where, police say, the woman was physically and sexually attacked.

She managed to walk back to the area of Barton St. and Birch Ave. where she flagged down two police officers.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, “good-looking”, with short blond or brown hair and was wearing a grey button-up shirt.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to contact Det. Carolyne Rashford at 905-540-5543.