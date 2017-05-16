2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police investigate assault on sex trade worker

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: assault, attack, hamilton, police, sex trade

policelights2

Police are looking for a man in his 40s after a sex trade worker was beaten and sexually assaulted in Hamilton.

Investigators say sometime between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, a woman and an unknown man began talking on Barton St. near Milton St.

The pair walked to a nearby location where, police say, the woman was physically and sexually attacked.

She managed to walk back to the area of Barton St. and Birch Ave. where she flagged down two police officers.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, “good-looking”, with short blond or brown hair and was wearing a grey button-up shirt.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to contact Det. Carolyne Rashford at 905-540-5543.


LATEST STORIES

Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh launches bid for federal NDP leadership

Brantford police continue search for missing man

Hamilton police investigate assault on sex trade worker

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php