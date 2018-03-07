Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Hamilton police investigate armed robbery at Shoppers Drug Mart

Hamilton
shoppersmohawk

Police are looking for three suspects after a pharmacy on Hamilton Mountain was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 801 Mohawk Rd. West.

Police say three masked males entered the store and began demanding drugs. Two of the thieves were armed with handguns.

The trio managed to steal some narcotics before fleeing the store. They were last seen by witnesses in the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Constable Krasulja at 905-546-8935 or Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905 546-2991.

Hamilton police are reminding the public about the dangers involved with consuming drugs or narcotics without a prescription.



Monitoring online activity

Getting results

