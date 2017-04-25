Police investigate armed robbery at Hamilton convenience store

Police are looking for two suspects after a convenience store in Hamilton was robbed last week.

Officers were called to the Big Bonus convenience store at 172 Highway 8 on April 20.

Investigators say two men entered the store shortly after 2 a.m.

One of the men threatened a store clerk with a weapon and demanded cash. The employee handed over a small amount of money and the men fled the area before officers arrived.

Police describe the first suspect as six-feet tall, with a medium build and was wearing a black mask, black gloves, a grey hoodie with white lettering across the chest and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as five-foot-eight with a medium build, and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and black gloves. He was also wearing a black mask with a nose hole cutout.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked by police to contact Det. Const. Mirko Kuruc at 905-546-8939 or Det. Sgt Emidio Evangelista with the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit at 905-546-2991.