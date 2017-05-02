Hamilton police identify victim who walked into gas station covered in blood

Hamilton police have identified the man who walked into a Stoney Creek Mountain gas station covered in blood last Friday.

Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, 33, died in hospital less than three days after he drove himself to the Pioneer gas station on Upper Centennial Pkwy. at 2:30 a.m. and flagged down someone for help.

The woman who owns the gas station told CHCH News that she was instructed by police not to play the surveillance video for media but did describe what happened in the video. She says that the man stumbled into the shop with his hands around his neck, bleeding profusely from what appeared to be a knife wound.

Police say Qasim-Rushdi was not known to police. The investigation into his murder is still ongoing.