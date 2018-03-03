Hamilton police hoping to reunite stolen property to their rightful owners

About $20 000 worth of power tools, TV’s, bikes and even a motorcycle were confiscated after police searched through a Stoney Creek home last month.

Police say 32-year old Shawn Hunt was already wanted for fleeing police and wreckless driving when they conducted the search warrant on February 22nd. Due to a suspicion that Hunt had a weapon and could run off again, three area schools were locked down. He was eventually arrested and no weapons were found.

Police hope anyone that spots their property contact them and further charges could be laid.