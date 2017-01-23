Hamilton police continue to investigate downtown stabbing

Hamilton Police Service is looking for two suspects after receiving reports of a stabbing in the downtown core.

Officers were called to the area of King St. and Emerald St. North shortly after midnight on Sunday.

When police arrived, the victim and suspects had already fled the scene.

Police are looking for two men who are described as black, 25 to 30 years old, 5’10”, with short dreadlocks.

Police believe the incident was targeted and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jon Van Oene at 905-546-3818, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.