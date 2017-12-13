Hamilton Police Chief comments on police misconduct

For the first time Hamilton’s top cop is commenting on Yosif Al-Hasnawi’s murder and the allegations of police misconduct at the scene.

While the paramedics are facing multiple investigations of misconduct, Police Chief Eric Girt says detectives have not found any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Late this afternoon Hamilton Police released a photo that they say is the man Yosif was trying to protect moments before he was shot. Police say they are looking to identify him and to learn why the two accused were verbally attacking this man on the night of the murder.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Eric Girt has weighed in on the investigation and is applauding the detectives for their speedy work.

It was Chief Girt’s first public response since Yosif’s murder more than a week ago and it was the first time we heard the murder weapon was a confirmed handgun.

“You have a young man gunned down on the streets. Our fundamental primary focus was the apprehension and arrest of two individuals who had a handgun out on the streets.”

Within 48 hours 20-year-old James Matheson was arrested as an accessory to murder. Five days later, the alleged gunman, 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King, was located in Hagersville and charged with 2nd degree murder.

“This was a fundamental public safety piece. It’s a heinous crime and it has an impact on our community.”

That’s why Detective Sergeant Steve Berizuk is in charge of not only the homicide investigation but reviewing any concerns from the public.

“I know CHCH News has had some people who made statements. I’m more than happy to take a complaint if that’s the case.”

And here are some of the allegations.

“The police officer was under the assumption it was a pellet gun. Not a fatal injury at all.”

“The officer was encouraging the boy to get up and get into the police car.”

“The officer was trying to tell his dad to go to your son and tell him he is fine and that he can get up and get inside the ambulance. He doesn’t need any help.”

The Special Investigations Unit has said they are determining whether they should investigate.

“At this point they have not invoked. We do not believe the threshold is met and they are aware of that. If they chose to invoke they can certainly do that.”

When asked why the paramedics would have waited 38 minutes to transport Yosif to hospital, Chief Girt says that will be up to the Ministry of Health to determine. >

“We are working in concert with them. Both Detective Sergeant Berziuk and our professional standards branch are liaising on that.”

The Ministry has provided no timeline for their investigation and only offered a generic answer to our questions – “the ministry does not comment on ongoing investigations”

The 55-year-old woman, who was arrested along with Dale Burningsky King in Hagersville, is no longer facing any charges. Based on evidence police say the woman did not commit the offence of accessory after the fact to murder and she is cooperating with investigators.

Police are continuing their search for that elderly man and the handgun used in the crime.