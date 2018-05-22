Hamilton Police charge two males after a stolen vehicle was involved in gas thefts

Two males have been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle and multiple gas thefts.

On April 4th a grey Audi-A4 was stolen from a house on Hyde Park Avenue in Hamilton. For the following 13 days the car was involved in multiple gas thefts, not stopping for police and multiple people complained about the driving.

On April 7th the car was found abandoned near Alpine Avenue in Hamilton.

On May 19th Hamilton Police arrested two males from a house in the area of East 18th Street.

Austin Tupper, 18, from Hamilton has been charged with possesion over $5000, five counts of theft under $5000, and failure to comply with an undertaking. Justin Williams, 18, from Hamilton has also been charged with with possesion over $5000, five counts of theft under $5000, as well as fleeing from police.