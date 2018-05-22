;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Police charge two males after a stolen vehicle was involved in gas thefts

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: arrested, Austin Tupper, gas, hamilton police, Justin Williams, theft

hamiltonpolicenewcar

Two males have been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle and multiple gas thefts.

On April 4th a grey Audi-A4 was stolen from a house on Hyde Park Avenue in Hamilton. For the following 13 days the car was involved in multiple gas thefts, not stopping for police and multiple people complained about the driving.

On April 7th the car was found abandoned near Alpine Avenue in Hamilton.

On May 19th Hamilton Police arrested two males from a house in the area of East 18th Street.

Austin Tupper, 18, from Hamilton has been charged with possesion over $5000, five counts of theft under $5000, and failure to comply with an undertaking. Justin Williams, 18, from Hamilton has also been charged with with possesion over $5000, five counts of theft under $5000, as well as fleeing from police.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton Police charge two males after a stolen vehicle was involved in gas thefts

Justin Kujer sentenced to life in prison

Driving into the future

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php