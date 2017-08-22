2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police asking the public for help in finding robber

Hamilton police are now asking the public for help in finding the man who robbed a King St. East Pioneer gas station.

The robber is described as 25-35 years of age, average, and as you see in the photo was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The thief indicated he had a weapon, but didn’t show it.

He left with the cash from the register.

He fled westbound on foot through an alley that runs between Steven St. and Ashley St.

Police wants anyone with information to contact them.


