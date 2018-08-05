Hamilton police locate missing man

;
Category: Hamilton
Photo: Hamilton Police

UPDATE

Hamilton police are thanking the public for their help in locating a missing man.

Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Kinns was reported missing on Saturday. Kinns had not been seen or heard from after he left his Hamilton mountain home sometime before 8 a.m. and family and friends were concerned for his well-being.

Police issued a plea to the public to help locate Kinns who they is non-verbal and functions at the level of a five-year-old child.

Early Monday, investigators said in a news release that Kinns was found to be in good health and was reunited with his family.



