Hamilton police locate missing man
Photo: Hamilton Police
UPDATE
Hamilton police are thanking the public for their help in locating a missing man.
Fifty-five-year-old Kevin Kinns was reported missing on Saturday. Kinns had not been seen or heard from after he left his Hamilton mountain home sometime before 8 a.m. and family and friends were concerned for his well-being.
Police issued a plea to the public to help locate Kinns who they is non-verbal and functions at the level of a five-year-old child.
Early Monday, investigators said in a news release that Kinns was found to be in good health and was reunited with his family.
Commenting Guidelines