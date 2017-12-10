Hamilton police ask for help to find stolen school bus

Photo: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are asking the public for help in locating a stolen school bus.

Police launched an investigation on Friday after the bus was taken from the Attridge Transportation compound located at 465 Rennie Street in the city’s east end.

“The stolen school bus has been involved in several incidents throughout the city,” police said in a press release.

The bus is described as a “short” style bus with Attridge written across the sides. The bus number is 840.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a dark baseball hat, a bomber-style jacket with a hood, dark pants with light coloured stripe down the sides of the legs and running shoes.

Police warn the public not to approach the bus or the suspect, but instead to contact them immediately.

If you have any information, contact police at 905-546-2963 or you can provide anonymous information by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.