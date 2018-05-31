;
Hamilton Police arrest two men with outstanding warrants

Hamilton Police have arrested two men found sleeping in a stolen vehicle.

A citizen spotted the men sleeping inside a car parked outside 1,000 Golf Links Rd. in Ancaster around 7 a.m. Wednesday and called police.

Police discovered the vehicle was reported stolen in Sudbury.

The two men were arrested.

Investigating officers found the men had property that had been recently stolen from a vehicle parked in the Meadowlands nearby.

Police say the two also had outstanding arrest warrants.

Brandon Johnson, 37, and Clinton Haggart, 34, have been charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools.

Haggart, who is from Sudbury, is also charged with auto theft and five counts of break of probation.



