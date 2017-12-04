One arrest made in murder of Hamilton teen, shooter wanted by police

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Dale Burningsky King, good samaritan, hamilton, James Matheson, Yosif Al-Hasnawi


(Photo: Yosif Al-Hasnawi was a first-year student at Brock University studying health sciences and had hopes of becoming a doctor.)

Update: Dale Burningsky King, 19 years old from Hamilton is wanted by police for second degree murder. Police say King is consider armed and dangerous, do not approach him and call 911 if you see him.

 

Dale Burningsky King

Hamilton police have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

The teenager was fatally shot Saturday evening while trying to stop two men from harassing an older man near a mosque in central Hamilton.

Investigators say the duo turned to Al-Hasnawi and shot him for intervening.

Al-Hanawi scene

Twenty-year-old James Matheson, of Hamilton, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Police say he was arrested without incident at 3:30 a.m. Monday at a home in downtown Hamilton. He appeared at John Sopinka Courthouse shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting say paramedics and police did not believe that Al-Hasnawi’s injuries were serious.

EMS and police said they could not confirm emergency crews were down-playing the victim’s injuries.

Investigators are appealing to the shooting suspect to turn himself in.


