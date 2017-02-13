Hamilton Police arrest man carrying a loaded handgun

A Hamilton man is facing numerous charges after police found a loaded handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a bar near Barton St. East and Gage Ave. North after receiving reports about a man carrying a gun.

Police located the man and could see what they believed was a firearm concealed on his body. As he was arrested, the man admitted to police he was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Cliffe Marston, 19, is facing several charges including carrying concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine.