Hamilton police arrest fourth person in series of gunpoint robberies

An 18-year-old man is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with a rash of street robberies in Hamilton.

Nicolas Balogh was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of point firearm.

He is expected to appear in court later Wednesday.

Hamilton police have already made three arrests in the string of robberies that targeted women in Hamilton and Ancaster.

Last Thursday, a woman in her eighties got into her vehicle and found a young man sitting in her back seat. The man forced the woman to drive around while he held a gun pointed into her side.

Three similar robberies happened on Hamilton Mountain Monday including one incident where a man pointed a gun at the back of a woman’s head after she got inside her vehicle in the Lime Ridge Mall parking lot. The man stole her purse and fled the area on foot.

Police charged two youths, aged 15 and 16, and 18-year-old Leonardo Tiser on Monday night in relation to the robberies.

