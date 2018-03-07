Hamilton police arrest alleged drug dealer on bike

A Hamilton man and a Grimsby woman are facing drug-related charges after two separate incidents on Monday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers saw a cyclist riding on the sidewalk near the intersection of Barton St. East and Gage Ave. North.

The rider, who was smoking a marijuana cigarette, was pulled over by police after he went through a red light.

Officers say the man was found to be in possession of 16.5 grams of crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Jeffrey McDermott, 46, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, fail to comply recognizance, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

In a separate incident on Monday, a 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with several drug-related offences after police were called to investigate a parked car on Barton St. East.

Police found a woman sitting in the vehicle with her legs up on the dashboard and “evidence to support the possession of methamphetamine” in plain view.

Officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and oxycodone from the vehicle.

Marie Marcoux of Grimsby is facing four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one of possession of proceeds of crime.