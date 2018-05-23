Hamilton pharmacists charged

Two men are facing charges following an investigation into the possible diversion of opioids from a Hamilton pharmacy.

Police say the investigation began in February when the RCMP received a referral from Health Canada regarding Mount Cross Pharmacy. They say one of the part-owners of the pharmacy- a 40-year-old man- was arrested on May 4th.

Officers seized 6800 oxycodone tablets, 40 fentanyl patches and more than $60 000 in cash. The man has been charged with fraud under $5000, uttering forged documents and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

The other pharmacy part-owner- a 48-year-old Hamilton man- is charged with contravening the regulations of the controlled drugs and substances act. He is to appear in court on July 11.