Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton native drafted by the Ticats

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Sports
Tags: cfl, cfl draft, Fordham University, hamilton, Justin Vaughn, Sir Allen MacNab High School


Among the seven new players that were selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL draft on Sunday was 5th rounder Justin Vaughn out of Fordham University.

The 6’5, 287 lb defensive lineman is a Hamilton product who earned 1st Team All-Patriot League honours and was last years Fordham Defensive Player of the Year after he racked up 7.5 sacks, 82 tackles with 21 for a loss.

Vaughn has come a long way as hometown graduate of Sir Allen MacNab High School.


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton native drafted by the Ticats

New daily shuttle service runs from Hamilton airport to Toronto

Great Expectations

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php