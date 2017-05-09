Hamilton native drafted by the Ticats

Among the seven new players that were selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL draft on Sunday was 5th rounder Justin Vaughn out of Fordham University.

The 6’5, 287 lb defensive lineman is a Hamilton product who earned 1st Team All-Patriot League honours and was last years Fordham Defensive Player of the Year after he racked up 7.5 sacks, 82 tackles with 21 for a loss.

Vaughn has come a long way as hometown graduate of Sir Allen MacNab High School.