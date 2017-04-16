Hamilton Mountain house fire causes hundreds of thousands in damages

An electrical fire at a home on Hamilton Mountain caused $200,000 in damages early this afternoon.

Hamilton fire crews were called to 1264 Upper Gage Ave. just north of Stone Church Road East shortly after 1 p.m.

Fortunately the two adults living there got out and were not hurt. Hamilton Fire Spokesman Claudio Mostacci said they believe the fire started in the kitchen as a result of a possible electrical issue in the stove’s ventilation hood.

The fire quickly spread to the attic of the one storey house. At one point crews had to cut several holes in the roof to access the fire.

It took about 30 minutes to put out the blaze.

Mostacci said the house is unlivable and the couple will now stay with relatives.