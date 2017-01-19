Hamilton Mountain gas station robbed at gunpoint

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: gunpoint, hamilton, Pioneer gas station, police, robbery

pioneerrobbery
(Photo Courtesy Google Maps)

Hamilton police are investigating following an armed robbery at a gas station on Hamilton Mountain.

Police say a man entered the Pioneer gas station located on Upper James St. around 11:00 p.m. last night.

The suspect pointed what was believed to be a handgun at the employee and tried to grab cash from the register.

The employee knocked the gun away from the man and the suspect ran from the store with a small amount of cash.

Police believe the firearm was actually a BB or Pellet gun. No one was seriously injured during the robbery

Detectives are looking for a South Asian man, 19 to 23 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing dark coloured clothing with a hood over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police Service.


