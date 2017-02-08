Hamilton Mountain bridal store robbed at knifepoint

Hamilton police are investigating after a Hamilton Mountain bridal store was robbed at knifepoint.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday at David’s Bridal on Upper Wentworth St.

Police say the suspect used a box cutter knife to steal an undisclosed amount of cash from the shop and fled on foot.

Investigators will be canvassing the area as they continue their investigation.

Police say there were witnesses and employees inside the store at the time of the robbery. No one was injured.