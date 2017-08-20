Hamilton mother taking a personal stand against gun violence in the city

It’s a hurting mother’s mission to keep Hamilton’s youth safe.

Dozens of supporters gathered to remember victims of gun violence at T.B McQueston Park on Hamilton Mountain today.

Sherri Bonnallie, mother of 23-year-old Marley Rowe who was shot in the head on Jan.1, 2014, is leading the march in his honour to prevent senseless acts of violence that left the young, loving father dead.

Bonnallie started these rallies in 2012.

She calls them “Give Proof 2 our Youth”. They started out as a way to show young Hamiltonians that they can be involved in the community in a positive way.

But after the death of her son the rallies have taken on an additional meaning. The gathering is therapeutic for others who have also been victims of gun violence.

Give Proof 2 our Youth hopes to bring the community together and raise awareness about youth violence.