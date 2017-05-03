Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton mobster Angelo Musitano gunned down in driveway

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating after a notorious mobster was gunned down in the driveway of his Waterdown home.

Police say 39-year-old Angelo Musitano was shot multiple times while sitting inside his pickup truck outside his family home on Chesapeake Dr. around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital but later died.

Angmug

Angelo is a well-known member of Hamilton’s Musitano crime family. His father was Domenic Musitano, a well known mafia boss in the city.

Angelo and his older brother Pat were charged with first-degree murder in the 1997 contract killing of Hamilton mob boss, Johnny Papalia. The brothers struck a deal and instead pleaded to conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Niagara crime boss Carmen Barillaro, who was affiliated with Papalia. They both served time in prison and were released in 2007.

Angbros

When asked if Hamilton police believed this was a targeted shooting, Homicide Det. Sgt. Peter Thom answered, “absolutely.”

Residents in the quiet suburban neighborhood told CHCH News they heard what they thought were fireworks going off. Many refused to speak on camera out of fear for their safety but said this is “unheard of” for Waterdown.

Angneighbourhood

Hamilton police say the shooter was described as a man with a heavy build, and was wearing a dark toque, black jacket, grey pants and dark shoes. He was seen getting into a dark-coloured, four-door sedan and fleeing north along the street.


