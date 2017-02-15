Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton mayor is one of the most talked about on Twitter

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World, Hamilton
Tags: canada, hamilton, twitter

eisenbergertwitter

 

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has made the list of the top ten most mentioned Canadian mayors on Twitter.

The data was collected by Twitter Canada from the accounts of mayors from the 25 largest municipalities in the country.

Here’s how Eisenberger (as of Feb. 15) stacks up next to the average Canadian mayor:

Average Mayor Fred Eisenberger
Followers 61,000 8,597
Accounts followed 1,800 1,868
Tweets sent 5,400 12,100
Tweets liked 1,900 3,448

Here is the top ten list of Canadian mayors with the most Twitter account mentions between February 2016 and February 2017:

1. John Tory, Toronto (@JohnTory)
2. Naheed Nenshi, Calgary (@Nenshi)
3. Denis Coderre, Montreal (@DenisCoderre)
4. Jim Watson, Ottawa (@JimWatsonOttawa)
5. Don Iveson, Edmonton (@doniveson)
6. Gregor Robertson, Vancouver (@mayorgregor)
7. Brian Bowman, Winnipeg (@mayor_bowman)
8. Bonnie Crombie, Mississauga (@BonnieCrombie)
9. Fred Eisenberger, Hamilton (@fredeisenbeger)
10. Mike Savage, Halifax (@MikeSavageHFX)

Twitter Canada says Tory has 90 per cent more mentions than the second most talked about mayor, Naheed Nenshi. But Nenshi tops the list of mayors with the most followers with 353,000, nearly twice as many as Tory.

Here are the top 10 Canadian mayors with the most Twitter followers:

1. Naheed Nenshi, Calgary (@Nenshi)
2. Denis Coderre, Montreal (@DenisCoderre)
3. John Tory, Toronto (@JohnTory)
4. Don Iveson, Edmonton (@doniveson)
5. Jim Watson, Ottawa (@JimWatsonOttawa)
6. Gregor Robertson, Vancouver (@mayorgregor)
7. Brian Bowman, Winnipeg (@mayor_bowman)
8. Mike Savage, Halifax (@MikeSavageHFX)
9. Bonnie Crombie, Mississauga (@BonnieCrombie)
10. Berry Vrbanovic, Kitchener (@berryonline)

Twitter Canada says thousands of mayors across the country actively use Twitter on a daily basis. For full details about the data, click here.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php