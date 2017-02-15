Hamilton mayor is one of the most talked about on Twitter

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has made the list of the top ten most mentioned Canadian mayors on Twitter.

The data was collected by Twitter Canada from the accounts of mayors from the 25 largest municipalities in the country.

Here’s how Eisenberger (as of Feb. 15) stacks up next to the average Canadian mayor:

Average Mayor Fred Eisenberger Followers 61,000 8,597 Accounts followed 1,800 1,868 Tweets sent 5,400 12,100 Tweets liked 1,900 3,448

Here is the top ten list of Canadian mayors with the most Twitter account mentions between February 2016 and February 2017:

1. John Tory, Toronto (@JohnTory)

2. Naheed Nenshi, Calgary (@Nenshi)

3. Denis Coderre, Montreal (@DenisCoderre)

4. Jim Watson, Ottawa (@JimWatsonOttawa)

5. Don Iveson, Edmonton (@doniveson)

6. Gregor Robertson, Vancouver (@mayorgregor)

7. Brian Bowman, Winnipeg (@mayor_bowman)

8. Bonnie Crombie, Mississauga (@BonnieCrombie)

9. Fred Eisenberger, Hamilton (@fredeisenbeger)

10. Mike Savage, Halifax (@MikeSavageHFX)

Twitter Canada says Tory has 90 per cent more mentions than the second most talked about mayor, Naheed Nenshi. But Nenshi tops the list of mayors with the most followers with 353,000, nearly twice as many as Tory.

Here are the top 10 Canadian mayors with the most Twitter followers:

1. Naheed Nenshi, Calgary (@Nenshi)

2. Denis Coderre, Montreal (@DenisCoderre)

3. John Tory, Toronto (@JohnTory)

4. Don Iveson, Edmonton (@doniveson)

5. Jim Watson, Ottawa (@JimWatsonOttawa)

6. Gregor Robertson, Vancouver (@mayorgregor)

7. Brian Bowman, Winnipeg (@mayor_bowman)

8. Mike Savage, Halifax (@MikeSavageHFX)

9. Bonnie Crombie, Mississauga (@BonnieCrombie)

10. Berry Vrbanovic, Kitchener (@berryonline)

Twitter Canada says thousands of mayors across the country actively use Twitter on a daily basis. For full details about the data, click here.