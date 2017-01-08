Hamilton Mayor hosts annual New Year’s Levee

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger and his wife hosted his annual New Year Levee on Saturday at City Hall.

The Levee provided entertainment and plenty of food for those who stopped to help the Mayor ring in the New Year.

The festivities were held a week late to accommodate vacations over the holiday season.

The event gave Hamiltonians an opportunity to speak to the Mayor, ask any questions or raise concerns. Mayor Eisenberger said he is focused on making progress in U.S. Steel discussions, maintaining the employment rate and continuing to enhance development projects in and around the city.