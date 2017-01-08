Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Mayor hosts annual New Year’s Levee

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: annual, community, hamilton, levee, Mayor Fred Eisenberger, new years, outreach

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger and his wife hosted his annual New Year Levee on Saturday at City Hall.

The Levee provided entertainment and plenty of food for those who stopped to help the Mayor ring in the New Year.

The festivities were held a week late to accommodate vacations over the holiday season.

The event gave Hamiltonians an opportunity to speak to the Mayor, ask any questions or raise concerns. Mayor Eisenberger said he is focused on making progress in U.S. Steel discussions, maintaining the employment rate and continuing to enhance development projects in and around the city.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php