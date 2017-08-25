2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton man and woman charged in ongoing drug investigation

Police have charged a Hamilton man and woman wanted in an ongoing drug investigation.

The pair were arrested on Wednesday as they were getting into a car near Barnesdale Ave. N and King St. E.

The man was also wanted in relation to a previous stolen vehicle.

Police seized heroin and fentanyl in a popcorn mix, and crystal meth.

A sawed off shotgun with ammunition was also found in the car.

Maurice Joseph Caissey, 36, and Melissa Jayne Graves, 22, are facing a total of 29 charges including trafficking, unauthorized procession of firearm and occupying a vehicle with firearm.


