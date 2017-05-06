Hamilton man takes the scenic route to Toronto all for a good cause

A Hamilton man left his home early Friday morning, braving the elements and set out on foot to the CN tower.

This marks the 5th year Luke Fillion is walking in honour of his late mother.

The walk from Hamilton to the CN tower is over 78 kilometres long and that’s without the gruelling weather on top of it. But Luke and his friend Armand say it’s all worth it.

The annual walk is called “Fillon’s Footsteps for Pallative Care.” Which is in memory of his late mother Janis who was a patient at St. Peters.

“She became basically a shell of the woman she was and I thought that I’d never get quality time with her ever again, it seemed hopeless.”

But he says the staff at the hospital were like his guardian angels.

“We got to spend that last bit of time together in a good way, and she had a dignified departure.”

He’s raised nearly $4 000 of his $5 000 goal for the walk and that money will help buy a vital signs monitoring system for St. Peters.