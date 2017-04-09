2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton man stabbed at local bar

Police are investigating a stabbing outside a local bar that sent a Hamilton man to hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to The End Zone Bar and Grill located at 1305 Main St. East just after 1 a.m.

Police said an altercation allegedly broke out inside the bar which carried onto the street where the man in his early 20’s was stabbed. The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but Police could not confirm where the man was stabbed and what the weapon was.

They did confirm that a few witnesses have come forward.


