Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton man stabbed on King St., suspect arrested

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, king street, police, stabbing

hamilton-police

An 18-year-old is facing charges after a Hamilton man was stabbed on a downtown street yesterday afternoon.

Hamilton police were called to the area of 649 King St. East just shortly before 3 p.m and found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect a short distance away.

Police have arrested and charged a Hamilton man, 18, with assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php