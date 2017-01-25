Hamilton man stabbed on King St., suspect arrested

An 18-year-old is facing charges after a Hamilton man was stabbed on a downtown street yesterday afternoon.

Hamilton police were called to the area of 649 King St. East just shortly before 3 p.m and found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect a short distance away.

Police have arrested and charged a Hamilton man, 18, with assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.