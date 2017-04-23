Hamilton man shot in Toronto

A Hamilton man was gunned down and killed in west Toronto last night and police believe it may have been a random attack.

Friends on social media have identified the 33-year-old as Leonard Pinnock. He attended Cathedral High School and people described him as caring, supportive and a positive man who was taken too soon.

According to detectives, Pinnock was in his parked car in a plaza around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night waiting for a friend when he was shot.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at a strip mall near Dufferin Street North of Eglinton.

Police collected video from the scene and are interviewing witnesses. According to one report several men were involved in the shooting.

No other descriptions are available and no arrests have been made.