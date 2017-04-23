Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton man shot in Toronto

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Toronto
Tags: hamilton, leonard pinnock, random attack, shooting, toronto

A Hamilton man was gunned down and killed in west Toronto last night and police believe it may have been a random attack.

Friends on social media have identified the 33-year-old as Leonard Pinnock. He attended Cathedral High School and people described him as caring, supportive and a positive man who was taken too soon.

According to detectives, Pinnock was in his parked car in a plaza around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night waiting for a friend when he was shot.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at a strip mall near Dufferin Street North of Eglinton.

Police collected video from the scene and are interviewing witnesses. According to one report several men were involved in the shooting.

No other descriptions are available and no arrests have been made.


LATEST STORIES

Miss Vickie's jalapeno chips recalled

Burlington's first tree planting of the year

Hamilton man shot in Toronto

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php