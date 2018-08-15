;
Hamilton man seriously hurt after slab of quartz fell on him

Category: Ontario
Tags: hamilton, ministry of labour, MOL

A Hamilton man is in hospital after he was hit by a slab of quartz that was being installed at a home under construction.

The 24-year-old man was working as a subcontractor at the home on Concession 1 in Puslinch Township.

The Ministry of Labour says the man was cleaning the slab when it allegedly fell and hit the worker.

The man was transported to a Cambridge hospital with serious injuries.

An inspector from the Ministry of Labour has been assigned to continue the investigation.



