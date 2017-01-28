Hamilton man sentence to 3 years for beating a cabbie

22-year-old Zachariah Ristic has been sent to the penitentiary for three years. The Hamilton man was sentenced today for the 2013 aggravated assault of Hamilton cabbie Muhammad Anwar Sajid. Ristic had been trying to avoid paying a $10 fare at the time.

Once the judge endorsed the 3-year sentence both lawyers had asked for, Zachariah Ristic got a chance to speak. His mother, grandfather, sister and girlfriend were watching. He said he was sorry that Muhammad Anwar Sajid and his family were not in court, so he could apologize in person.

Ristic was 19 in July of 2013 and hadn’t quite finished highschool when he and two friends took a short cab ride on the west mountain. When they arrived, Ristic told the driver he had no money and started to walk away. Sajid followed, and Ristic severely beat him. Ristic often fought in hockey and a couple times a year at Hess village bars too, court heard. He had no criminal record.

Sajid did not go into the courtroom when Ristic pleaded guilty; he did not go to the court house for sentencing. He now has metal plates in his leg and shoulder and hasn’t been able to work. His wife, in a victim impact statement, said he has turned into a different person and that all his five children are afraid to be around him.

“Mr. Ristic, good luck to you. In the penitentiary, you won’t be the tough guy.” Justice Stephen Glithero.

Justice Glithero suggested he seek counselling for substance abuse and anger management and Ristic nodded his head in agreement.