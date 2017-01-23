2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton man with rapid aging disorder dies at age 20

Devin Scullion, a young Hamilton man with a rare aging disorder has died.

Devin had progeria, a disorder that kills most patients by age 12, but he lived to be 20, and was one of the oldest people alive in the world with the disorder.

His mom, Jamie Madley posted a photo of her and her son on Instagram this morning saying “Forever in my heart. Tomorrow will not be the same without you, thank you for allowing me to be your mother.”

Devin was a huge fan of the Hamilton Tiger Cats, and the team paid tribute to him upon hearing of his death.

