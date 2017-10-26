Hamilton man pulled from his collapsed home is charged with arson

A natural gas explosion levelled a 2 storey home on Gibson avenue Tuesday afternoon. The homeowner, 76 year old Murdoch Campbell has now been charged with arson after he survived the explosion.

Gas has been shut off during the investigation for almost 300 homes in the area. Neighbours says the force of the blast knocked the home right off its foundation and sent debris flying. Heavy crews worked all day clearing the rubble.

Campbell had lived in his home for about 40 years, his wife Grace died back in August after an illness.

Hamilton police would not speak on camera today, saying they could not release any information about a motive or what led to the explosion. They say out of respect for the family they would not be releasing any more information calling this a delicate situation.