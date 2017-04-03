Hamilton man killed in east-end stabbing, Brampton man charged

Hamilton police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Thirty-year-old Antonio Sedeno Charles, of Brampton, has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 40-year-old Melvin Jn’Marie.

Police say Jn’Marie was found with life-threatening injuries in an alleyway near his home on Parkdale Ave. North. Neighbours who found him performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Jn’Marie later died at Hamilton General Hospital.

Investigators say the suspect and victim were known to each other and there is every indication the incident started as a minor altercation that quickly escalated.

Charles appeared at John Sopinka Courthouse Monday morning.