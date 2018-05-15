Hamilton man facing drug trafficking charges

A Hamilton man is facing drug trafficking charges after being pulled over for a routine traffic stop.

Hamilton police say they approached a parked black pick-up truck on Tuesday because its tires were on the sidewalk and blocking pedestrians. The truck began to drive away, but was later pulled over by police at King St. E. and Ashley St.

The driver was arrested for having a suspended license.

Upon further investigation, police found cocaine and methamphetamines worth a combined street value of $5,700.

Fourty-two-year-old Michael Caron is now facing multiple drug related charges.