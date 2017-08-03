Hamilton man faces child pornography charges

2016 Business Excellence Awards
A Hamilton man has been charged and arrested after Police executed a search warrant of his home.

James Ian Torbett, 49, is facing two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to Police, Torbett actively made child pornography available online by uploading images on a private account.

He has been denied bail.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation into this crime is asked to contact Detective Constable Jeremy Miller at 905-540-5247.


