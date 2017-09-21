Hamilton man dead and dog seized by animal control

A man in his mid sixties is dead after initial reports of a dog bite.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at a home on Belview ave near King and Glendale. The man was taken from a home by Hamilton paramedics on a stretcher and a dog was also seized by animal control.

One neighbour said two dogs were fighting in the backyard when the man tried to break them up and was bitten and according to the neighbour appeared to suffer a heart attack. The man was rushed to Hamilton General hospital.

Neighbours say a family with at least one young child lives in the house, although its not clear if this dog was theirs. Hamilton police stayed at the scene after paramedics left, they will not be releasing the identity of the man.