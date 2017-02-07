Hamilton man charged with sexually assaulting three women

Police have arrested a 53-year-old Hamilton man accused of sexually assaulting three women.

Michael Harris, 53, is facing 22 charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, utter threats to cause death and theft under $5000.

In November, a women told police she had been sexually assaulted in July 2016. Investigators discovered two other women had previously reported being sexually assaulted by the same man.

Harris was arrested on January 27 and remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police believe there may be more victims that had contact with Harris and are asking anyone with further information to contact Detective Joanne Cain of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-546-8958.