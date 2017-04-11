Sex trade worker sexually assaulted, Hamilton man arrested

Police have charged a 28-year-old man with sexual assault and choking after a sex trade worker was attacked in Hamilton.

Investigators say a woman was approached by a man while she was standing alone on Barton St. near Birch Ave around 9:30 p.m. on February 19.

The victim and suspect walked to a secluded area a few blocks away, where she was physically attacked and sexually assaulted.

Police arrested and charged Zamir Simas-Mamani, of Hamilton, on April 7 in relation to the attack.

The Hamilton Police Service Victim of Crime Unit believes there may be more victims that had contact with Simas-Mamani and are urging anyone with further information to contact Det. Candace Culp of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-540-5545.