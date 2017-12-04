Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Hamilton man charged with impaired driving

Hamilton
A Hamilton man has been charged with impaired driving after a two car crash early this morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of King St. E. and Arthur Ave. S., one block east of Sanford Ave.

Police say a 39-year-old man was driving a pickup truck which crashed into a minivan.

The driver of the minivan was taken to hospital but it is unclear if his injuries were severe.

Witnesses say the damage to the vehicles was extensive.

Police say the man driving the pickup truck has been charged with impaired driving. He has been released on a promise to appear.


